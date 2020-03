March 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* FTSE RUSSELL NMC HEALTH PLC - NMC HEALTH

* FTSE RUSSELL - IF AND ONCE NMC RESUMES TRADING, PRICE WILL REVERT BACK TO LSE PRICE & TREATMENT DETAILED WITHIN 04 MARCH 2020 NOTICE WILL BE FOLLOWED

* FTSE RUSSELL - IF NMC DOES NOT RESUME TRADING FTSE RUSSELL WILL FURTHER CONSULT ON PRICE WHICH DELETION WILL BE PROCESSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: