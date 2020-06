June 11 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell :

* FTSE RUSSELL - WILL RETAIN FINABLR WITHIN ITS INDEX MEMBERSHIP, AT ITS LAST TRADED PRICE

* FTSE RUSSELL- ABSENT OF ANY CHANGE TO FINABLR’S SITUATION OR ITS LISTING ON LSE, IT WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR REMOVAL AT ZERO VALUE AT THE SEPT REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: