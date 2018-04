April 12 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell :

* HAS ACQUIRED A COMBINED C. 27% IN MINORITY SHAREHOLDINGS FROM TMX GROUP LIMITED AND MTS S.P.A

* MINORITY SHAREHOLDINGS AMOUNT TO AN C.27% STAKE IN THE JOINT VENTURE. AS A RESULT, FTSE RUSSELL WILL ASSUME 100% OWNERSHIP OF FTSE TMX

* THE TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* ACQUISITION WILL SUPPORT THE GROWTH OF FTSE RUSSELL'S CORE INDEX AND ANALYTICS OFFERING