#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International Group announces strategic investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd

* Announces Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan’s investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan

* Under agreement, total investment from Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan to target company amounts to rmb 45.6 million

* Registered capital of target company will be increased to rmb 25 million from rmb10 million , post agreement

* Unit entered into an investment agreement with Huazu Yuan Beijing Investment Co Ltd and Huang Shipeng

* Investment agreement in connection with investment into Guangxi Huazu Yuan Investment Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
