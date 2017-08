Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd :

* HY profit and total comprehensive income attributable RMB228.8million, up 28.6pct

* HY total revenue amounted to approximately RMB770.2 million, representing an increase of about 20.1pct

* Board has declared an interim dividend of HK3.24 cents per share for six months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: