BRIEF-Fu Yu Corporation Announces Temporary Closing Of Factories In Johor & Penang

March 18 (Reuters) - Fu Yu Corporation Ltd:

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING ITS FACTORIES IN JOHOR AND PENANG FROM 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* GROUP DOES NOT FORESEE MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ITS FACTORIES IN SINGAPORE

* ONGOING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN AMID COVID-19 MAY STILL HINDER CUSTOMERS’ OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS FACTORIES IN JOHOR & PENANG ARE TO ADHERE TO GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA'S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER