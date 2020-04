BRIEF-Fu Yu Updates On Group's Operations In Singapore

April 7 (Reuters) - Fu Yu Corporation Ltd:

* GOT APPROVAL FROM MINISTRY OF TRADE & INDUSTRY ON APPLICATION FOR EXEMPTION OF SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES AT CO’S SINGAPORE PREMISES

* GROUP HAS TEMPORARILY STOPPED CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF ITS PREMISES, IN SUPPORT OF CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES

* UPDATES ON OPERATIONS DURING IMPLEMENTATION OF A SET OF MEASURES AS CIRCUIT BREAKER

* GROUP WILL BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE ITS SINGAPORE OPERATIONS FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: