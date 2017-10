Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Taipei Fubon Bank plans to issue 2017 3rd tranche unsecured senior financial bonds worth T$5 billion

* Bonds are each with par value of T$10 million, a term of 1 year from Sep. 28 to Sep. 28, 2018, with coupon rate of 0.56 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hqwq18

