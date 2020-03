BRIEF-Fuchs FY EBIT Down 16% At EUR 321 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: FUCHS CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019: SALES REVENUES OF EUR 2.6 BILLION AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEV-EL, EBIT 16% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY SALES REVENUES: +0% TO EUR 2.6 BILLION

* FY EARNINGS (EBIT): -16% TO EUR 321 MILLION

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS ON GLOBAL ECONOMY AND FUCHS GROUP CANNOT BE ESTIMATED AT PRESENT

* CORONA EFFECTS WILL AT LEAST TEMPORARILY LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINES IN SALES AND EARNINGS

* POSTPONEMENT OF RESOLUTION ON APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)