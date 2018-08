Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub SE:

* FUCHS SELLS EQUITY HOLDING IN SWITZERLAND

* SOLD ITS 50% SHARE IN MOTOREX AG LANGENTHAL, FOUNDED IN 1973, FOR CHF 17 MILLION

* SOLD SHARE TO FORMER LOCAL PARTNER, MOTOREX-BUCHER GROUP AG IN LANGENTHAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)