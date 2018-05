May 9 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 50.6 PERCENT TO $12.8 MILLION

* CAPITAL PROJECTS BACKLOG WAS $19.7 MILLION AT MARCH 31 2018

* COMPANY REITERATES ITS FORECAST FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 WHEN COMPARED TO 2017