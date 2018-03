March 12 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* FUEL TECH REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 39.9 PERCENT TO $13.4 MILLION

* EXPECT TO REALIZE FULL BENEFIT OF $19 MILLION COST REDUCTION IN 2018

* FOR 2018, EXPECT HIGHER TOTAL REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)