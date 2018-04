April 2 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy

* FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL - SEC FILING‍​

* AMENDMENT INCREASES FACILITY AMOUNT TO $25 MILLION, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNTIL 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2IouN4n Further company coverage: