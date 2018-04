BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell Project To NRG Yield

April 9 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc :

* FUELCELL ENERGY ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PROJECT TO NRG YIELD

* TO SELL PROJECT CO THAT OWNS 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT AT TULARE WASTE WATER TREATMENT FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

* 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT PROJECT WILL BE PLACED INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS FOLLOWING SALE

* WILL OPERATE AND MAINTAIN 2.8 MEGAWATT FUEL CELL POWER PLANT UNDER A TWENTY YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH PROJECT COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)