April 10 (Reuters) - Fuelled Inc:

* FUELLED ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH A MAJOR ENERGY PRODUCER TO SELL SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

* FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION'S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT