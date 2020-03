BRIEF-Fufeng Group Says FY Profit Attributable About RMB1,137.2 Mln, Up 53.2%

March 31 (Reuters) - Fufeng Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT RMB1,137.2 MILLION, UP 53.2%

* OVERALL REVENUE INCREASED BY 17.5% TO ABOUT RMB16,170.9 MILLION IN 2019

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK8.0 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD HAVE TEMPORARY IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS ACTIVITIES IN LOCAL AND OVERSEAS MARKETS

* MIGHT HAVE TO EXPERIENCE LONGER TURNOVER TIME FOR RECOVERING TRADE RECEIVABLES & HENCE ASSOCIATED CREDIT RISK MAY BE INCREASED