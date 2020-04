April 17 (Reuters) - Fugro NV:

* SEABED GEOSOLUTIONS IMPACTED BY PROJECT POSTPONEMENT AND CANCELLATION

* SEABED WILL IMPLEMENT RIGOROUS COST AND CAPEX REDUCTION MEASURES

* SIGNIFICANT ONGOING PROJECT IN MIDDLE EAST HAS BEEN CANCELLED

* PROJECT THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO START IMMINENTLY IN BRAZIL HAS BEEN POSTPONED Source text: bit.ly/34JMvM3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)