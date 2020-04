April 6 (Reuters) - Fugro NV:

* FUGRO’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FUGRO WITHDRAWS EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* CURRENT LIQUIDITY IS STRONG WITH OVER EUR 400 MILLION IN CASH AND AVAILABLE FACILITIES

* COST AND CAPEX REDUCTION PROGRAMME IS BEING IMPLEMENTED

* AT THIS STAGE, IMPOSSIBLE TO FORECAST MAGNITUDE AND DURATION OF IMPACT OF VIRUS AND OIL PRICE DEVELOPMENT GIVEN LIMITED VISIBILITY ON HOW THIS GLOBAL CRISIS WILL UNFOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)