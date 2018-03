March 29(Reuters) - Fuji Media Holdings Inc

* Says it plans to sell 80 percent voting power in wholly owned unit SANKEI LIVING SHIMBUN Inc. to Rizap Group Inc

* Says it plans to sell entire 10 percent voting power in LIVING PRO-SEED, INC. to SANKEI LIVING SHIMBUN Inc

* Price undisclosed

* Transaction date on March 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CGerLm

