March 27 (Reuters) - Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing Ltd :

* FUJI ROTO GRAVURE IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA, WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020

* THERE WILL BE SOME ADVERSE IMPACT ON SALES AND EARNINGS OF PRINTING CYLINDERS FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* REFERS TO MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA