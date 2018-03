March 15 (Reuters) - Fuji Oil Holdings Inc

* Says its unit FUJI VEGETABLE OIL, INC. will set up a U.S.-based wholly owned unit Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC, which will be engaged in manufacture and sale of edible fat and oil, in March

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at $70 million

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2DsnJRj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)