Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* FUJI OIL HOLDINGS & UNITED PLANTATIONS TO CREATE JV; JV WILL BUILD FACTORY WITH ANNUAL OUTPUT OF 70,000 TONS OF PALM OIL PRODUCTS

* FUJI OIL HOLDINGS WILL PUT UP 800 MILLION YEN WHILE ITS SINGAPOREAN SUBSIDIARY INVESTS 4 BILLION YEN TO CONSTRUCT THE PLANT Source :(s.nikkei.com/2zNTkji)