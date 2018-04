April 30(Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd

* Says it plans to set up an eco-agricultural technology unit via its wholly owned unit, with registered capital of 20 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up an ecological agriculture unit via its wholly owned unit, with registered capital of 20 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kk4op3; goo.gl/nRx5S3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)