April 2 (Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST IN FEED RELATED PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT AT 508 MILLION YUAN ($80.87 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2J9DOzg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2813 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)