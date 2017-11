Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd

* Says it plans to sign agreement on hog breeding project with investment of about 600 million yuan ($90.54 million) in Hubei province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iyOvzF

