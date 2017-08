July 27 (Reuters) - Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with U.S.-based Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC

* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up genetic studies unit and Reproductive Genetic Innovations, LLC will provide technical support, personnel training and platform construction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/947ExK

