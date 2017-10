Oct 12(Reuters) - Fujian Boss Software Corp

* Says FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION(GROUP) CO LTD will acquire 5.6 million shares of the company with no payment, and will increase stake in the company to 7.8 percent from 0 percent

* Says FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION(GROUP) will become the second biggest shareholder of the company after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ARwK4T

