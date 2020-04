April 8 (Reuters) - Fujian SBS Zipper Science and Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 0.92% STAKE IN RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK OF JINJIANG TO MAINTAIN RESERVE FUND FOR BUSINESS NEEDS DUE TO THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2XhGvrX Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)