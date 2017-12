Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd :

* SAYS BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER HAS BOUGHT 5.0 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN NOV 1 AND DEC 19, TAKING HIS HOLDINGS TO 30.0 PERCENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B6MO3V Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)