May 8 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp:

* HAS DEVELOPED CHEMICAL THAT MAKES POSSIBLE AUTOMATED CORONAVIRUS TESTING IN 75 MINUTES - NIKKEI

* PLANS TO BEGIN SELLING THE REAGENT FOR POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION, OR PCR, TESTING IN JAPAN THIS MONTH - NIKKEI Source text: s.nikkei.com/2Wd780j (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)