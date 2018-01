Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS FUJIFILM RECALLS ABOUT 270,000 POWER ADAPTER WALL PLUGS SOLD WITH DIGITAL CAMERAS DUE TO SHOCK HAZARD