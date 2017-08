June 12 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp says:

* Fuji Xerox Chairman Tadahito Yamamoto to step down

* CEO Shigetaka Komori to take 10 pct pay cut for 3 months after improper accounting at units

* improper accounting impact of 28.1 billion yen ($255 million) loss on net profit covers period from FY2010/11 to FY2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 110.1800 yen)