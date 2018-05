May 14 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp:

* DISPUTES XEROX’S UNILATERAL DECISION TO TERMINATE THE TRANSACTION

* DOESN’T THINK XEROX HAS LEGAL RIGHT TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, LOOKING AT ALL OPTIONS INCLUDING BRINGING LEGAL ACTION SEEKING DAMAGES

* TO URGE XEROX BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO RECONSIDER THEIR DECISION