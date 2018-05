May 4 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp:

* FUJIFILM HOLDINGS - SATISFIED AT THIS POINT THAT COURT HAS ACCEPTED ITS VIEW OF THE IMPORTANCE OF AN OPEN, ORDERLY AND TRANSPARENT REVIEW PROCESS

* FUJIFILM HOLDINGS - CONTINUE TO STRONGLY REQUEST THAT XEROX BOARD TO FULFILL AGREEMENT WHICH HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY ITS BOARD ON JAN 30