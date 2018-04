April 10 (Reuters) - Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* ON 3 APRIL, CO WAS NOTIFIED BY SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION THAT IT APPEARS TO SFC A BREACH OF A DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT

* IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT PROCEEDINGS WILL HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP.

* COMPANY, JOHNNY YEUNG AND DOROTHY CHOW ARE SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE IN RESPECT OF NOTICE