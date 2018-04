April 26 (Reuters) - Miraca Holdings Inc:

* FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID Β 42/40 RATIO ASSAY

* FUJIREBIO - ASSAY INTENDED TO IDENTIFY PATIENTS WHO MAY BENEFIT FROM TREATMENT WITH JANSSEN'S NEW INVESTIGATIONAL ORAL BACE INHIBITOR, ATABECESTAT