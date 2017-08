July 28(Reuters) - Fujishoji Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 1 million shares of its common stock, representing 4.1 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on July 31

* Share repurchase price is 1,157 yen per share, the closing price of July 28, or 1.16 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8wA7kh

