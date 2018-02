Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd:

* ‍FUJITSU RECALLS BATTERY PACKS FOR FUJITSU NOTEBOOK COMPUTERS AND WORKSTATIONS DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS​

* U.S. CPSC - FUJITSU RECALLING ‍ABOUT 5,800 BATTERY PACKS​ IN U.S. AND 606 BATTERY PACKS​ IN CANADA; FUJITSU GOT ONE REPORT OF A BATTERY FIRE IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: