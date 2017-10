Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp:

* Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership

* ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍agrees to purchase 30 percent incremental share of Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu​

* ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍plans to increase stake to 60 percent by second half of 2018 and full ownership in first half of 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: