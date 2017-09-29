BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc

* Says co’s unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance

* Through business alliance, two entities will use application programming interface (API) to work together on FinTech service business, and cooperate on iBank service related business

* Through capital alliance, Bank of Okinawa will acquire shares of iBank marketing and details will be decided later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8accg4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)