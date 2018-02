Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Reit Corp

* Says it plans to acquire two Fukuoka-based properties on March 1, at the price of 14.23 billion yen in total

* Says it will take out loans of 6.2 billion yen on March 1, to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MjniaU; goo.gl/FLhvTm

