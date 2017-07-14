FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 3:01 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Fukuoka Reit to issue second series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Reit Corp

* Says it will issue second series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen, maturity date on July 30, 2032 and coupon rate 1.0 percent per annum

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Subscription date on July 14 and payment date on July 31

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8RPyxU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

