June 24 (Reuters) - Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc:

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 (LOSVID) TRIAL WITH LOSMAPIMOD FOR HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE DATA IS EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN Q1 OF 2021