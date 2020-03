Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc:

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETE DATA FROM PHASE 1 TRIAL WITH LOSMAPIMOD IN FACIOSCAPULOHUMERAL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (FSHD)

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC - LOSMAPIMOD ACHIEVES TARGET ENGAGEMENT IN MUSCLE

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC - LOSMAPIMOD WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: