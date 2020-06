BRIEF-Fulcrum Therapeutics To Evaluate Losmapimod As Potential Treatment For Covid-19

June 10 (Reuters) - Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc:

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS TO EVALUATE LOSMAPIMOD AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS - REDUX4 INTERIM ANALYSIS IN FACIOSCAPULOHUMERAL DYSTROPHY ON TRACK FOR Q3 READOUT

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC - FTX-6058 PHASE 1 TRIAL ON TRACK FOR Q4 2020 INITIATION

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC - INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMITTED FOR LOSMAPIMOD

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS- PREPARING TO START PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR LOSMAPIMOD

* FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, AS OF MARCH 31, TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CAPEX NEEDS IN Q1 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: