BRIEF-Fulcrum Utility Services To Not Pay Dividend For Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

April 1 (Reuters) - Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd:

* COVID-19 UPDATE & COMPLETION OF SALE OF ASSETS

* DELIVERING EMERGENCY UTILITY SERVICE PROVISION, FAST-TRACKED SERVICE TO SITES PROVIDING CRITICAL SERVICES ON COVID-19

* TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31(ST) MARCH 2020 WAS BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* FOLLOWING MEASURES INTRODUCED BY UK GOVERNMENT DURING MARCH, THERE HAS BEEN A MORE PRONOUNCED REDUCTION IN DEMAND

* FULLY EXPECT THAT THERE WILL BE FURTHER TEMPORARY CLOSURES AND OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION

* ACCESSING AVAILABLE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES, INCLUDING UK GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* DOES NOT BELIEVE IT IS POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FY2021 AT THIS STAGE.

* HAS DECIDED NOT TO CONTINUE WITH PREVIOUS PLANS TO IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK.

* WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31(ST) MARCH 2020