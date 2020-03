March 17 (Reuters) - Fulgent Genetics Inc:

* FULGENT GENETICS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) TEST TO DETECT CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19)

* FULGENT GENETICS - CO & MEDSCAN WILL BEGIN ACCEPTING SPECIMENS FOR TESTING THIS WEEK FROM HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS, CLINICS & REFERENCE LABS FOR NGS TEST