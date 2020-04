BRIEF-Fulgent Genetics Provides Update On Testing For COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Fulgent Genetics Inc:

* FULGENT GENETICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON TESTING FOR COVID-19

* FULGENT GENETICS INC - HAS SUBMITTED SEVERAL COVID-19 TESTS TO US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) IN US

* FULGENT GENETICS INC - CURRENTLY AWAITING RESPONSES FROM FDA

* FULGENT GENETICS INC - HAS RECEIVED TEMPORARY APPROVAL FROM STATE OF NEW YORK TO PERFORM COVID-19 TESTING ON SPECIMENS FROM NEW YORK

* FULGENT GENETICS INC - LAUNCHED A NEW WEB-BASED PORTAL FOR DELIVERY OF COVID-19 TEST RESULTS