Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fulgent Genetics Inc:

* Fulgent genetics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $4.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fulgent Genetics Inc - in quarter, ‍as expected, we saw a modest sequential decline in revenue due to restructuring of our domestic sales organization​