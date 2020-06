June 16 (Reuters) - Fulgent Genetics Inc:

* FULGENT GENETICS ANNOUNCES FDA AUTHORIZATION AND LAUNCH OF AT-HOME TESTING SERVICE FOR COVID-19

* FULGENT GENETICS - RECEIVED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FROM US FDA FOR USE IN UNITED STATES

* FULGENT GENETICS - WILL BE OFFERING TESTING SERVICE THROUGH PICTURE GENETICS BEGINNING NEXT WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: